Two Georgia deputies ‘ambushed,’ killed serving warrant

Two Georgia deputies were fatally shot in what a sheriff described as an ambush as the cops tried to serve an arrest warrant.

The bloodshed — the officers were the first to die in the line of duty in over 30 years — erupted just west of Marietta in Cobb County around 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

“What I can tell you in this moment is this — in plain terms it is simple, my two deputies were ambushed this evening and killed,” Sheriff Craig Owens told reporters at a press conference. “The two suspects we believe are the perpetrators of this crime are currently in custody and are being held at the Cobb County Police Department for questioning.”

The names of the slain deputies and the suspects were not immediately made public.

Two Cobb County deputies were serving a warrant for failure to appear when they were allegedly “ambushed” by two suspects who opened fire. WXIA

Backup officers rushed to the scene, and an hours-long standoff ensued. WSB-TV 2

The deputies were trying to serve a warrant on a suspect for failure to appear on a theft charge. They knocked on the door of a home and went back to their patrol vehicle when another car pulled up.

Owens said the two deputies got out of their car and were talking to a suspect when shots were fired from a vehicle and a house.

The deputies were able to radio for help, and backup officers swarmed the neighborhood in the Atlanta suburb.

After midnight Friday, the suspects were taken into custody and questioned. WSB-TV 2

A four-hour-long standoff with at least one suspect followed the gunfire. It was resolved just after midnight Friday, reported Fox 5.

The sheriff said two suspects were detained and questioned. No charges were immediately announced.

“Our hearts are broken here in Cobb County, and it’s going to take some prayers to help us get back to where we need to be,” Owens said. “But it’s not going to be an easy road.”

The deputies had each served in the department for more than five years, Owens said. They are the first officers to die in the line of duty in Cobb County since 1990.