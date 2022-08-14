Two Florida teens in Maserati die while fleeing cops

Two Florida teens in a Maserati died while fleeing cops and crashing into a canal over the weekend, according to reports.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old man was driving the 2019 luxury vehicle with a 17-year-old female passenger when a trooper attempted to pull them over just after 2 a.m.

It’s not clear why the car was being stopped, but the pair fled the scene “at a high rate of speed,” with officers in pursuit, police said.

The Maserati then failed to negotiate a curve, went airborne, smashed into an embankment and crashed into a canal, deputies said.

Both teens were declared dead at the scene.

Investigators are continuing to probe the incident.