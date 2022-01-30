Two Florida Deputies Dead in Vacation Murder-Suicide

Hillsborough County Sheriff

Two Florida sheriff’s deputies who were in a romantic relationship were found dead of an apparent murder-suicide while traveling with other co-workers on vacation.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s office said Detective Daniel Leyden was heard arguing with the other deputy on Saturday night just before gunshots rang out in a rental home in Augustine.

Both were found with fatal wounds. Leyden’s appeared to be self-inflicted, authorities said.

“Our Sheriff’s Office family is still reeling from the shock of this unthinkable tragedy. My prayers for strength and comfort are with the families and loved ones of these deputies, and every member of Team HCSO affected by this painful loss,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

“Violence is never a solution, and I urge any employee who is dealing with a crisis to take advantage of the many resources our agency has created over the past several years which include Peer Support, Chaplains, and a clinical psychologist. Help is just a phone call away.”

The victim has not been publicly identified but officials said they were assigned to a uniform patrol unit. Leyden worked in the criminal investigation unit.

