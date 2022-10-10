Two Fed Officials Make Case for Caution With Future Interest Rate Raises

Two Federal Reserve officials began laying out a case for exercising caution in raising interest rates after policy makers last month telegraphed plans to continue lifting rates at their fastest pace in decades to reduce inflation that has reached 40-year highs.

Fed Vice Chairwoman Lael Brainard noted how previous rate increases, together with anticipated further rate increases, will slow the economy in ways that can’t be observed yet during a speech Monday at a conference of business economists in Chicago.