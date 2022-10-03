Two disturbances are in the Atlantic Ocean. What the forecast shows

A pair of disturbances are in the Atlantic Ocean Sunday afternoon, one of which the National Hurricane Center estimates has a high chance of becoming a storm system by next weekend and one of which has a high chance of becoming nothing in its 2 p.m. update.
Disturbance No. 1
This disturbance in the eastern Atlantic Ocean, several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, has a 30% chance of becoming a tropical depression before Tuesday, but a 70% chance of doing so before Friday.
As far as where it’s going, the NHC projects after a westward swing, it’ll turn “northwestward or northward toward the end of the week over the eastern tropical Atlantic.”
In other words, unlikely at this point to affect Florida.
Disturbance No. 2
This disturbance, expected to move west at 15 to 20 mph, is east of the Windward Islands. It’s chances of becoming a tropical depression by Tuesday are put at 20% and only at 30% by Friday.