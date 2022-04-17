Two dead, two in critical condition after boat capsizes on Long Island Sound

Two men were killed and two others left in critical condition after a boat capsized on Long Island Sound on Sunday, officials said.

Emergency responders received a call of a boat in distress off Shippan Point in Stamford, Connecticut around 10:30 a.m. on Easter morning, the Stamford Fire Department said in a statement.

Two of the men pulled from the water were unconscious and unresponsive, officials said. Two others were both semi-responsive.

A fireboat transported two of the men to an ambulance waiting onshore in Darien. A Stamford fireboat and Stamford Police boat each carried one of the injured boaters with Stamford EMS ambulances waiting at West Beach in Stamford.

Three of the men were taken to Stamford Hospital. The fourth victim was transported to Norwalk Hospital.

One man was pronounced dead at Stamford hospital “after lengthy life-saving efforts were made,” officials said. A second victim was pronounced dead, officials said, although it’s unclear at which hospital.

Initial reports indicated that three individuals were not able to return to shore in their 12-foot boat due to northwesterly winds and rough 3-4’ swells. The tide and wind were still carrying the boat offshore when the last cell phone call was made to a family member from one of those on board, officials said.

First responders struggled to determine the exact location of the vessel due to a language barrier and conflicting reports of the boat’s location.

Stamford Emergency Communications Center personnel were able to track where the boat’s last phone call was made from using 911 cellular tracking software and deployed 5 marine rescue boats to the area.

Once in the area, responders located debris believed to be from the boat as well as the four men in the water.

Water rescue resources were dispatched from the Darien Police Department, Noroton Fire Department in Darien, Greenwich Police Department, and the United States Coast Guard to assist in the rescue effort.

The investigation is being handled by the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Conservation Police.