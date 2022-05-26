Two dead, 3 trapped after Pennsylvania home explosion

A house explosion 40 miles northwest of Philadelphia reportedly killed two people and trapped at least three others Thursday night.

The Pottstown blast sparked a heavy two-alarm fire, obliterated one Washington Street home and left surrounding houses decimated, according to photos published by the Mercury.

In addition to the two fatalities and trapped people, numerous others were injured, KWY-TV reported.

A gas explosion was believed to be the cause of the disaster, which occurred after 8 p.m., officials told the station.

A drone photo of the scene showed a lot in a dense neighborhood littered with debris where a house once stood and neighboring structures looking unstable.