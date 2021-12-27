Two children killed, four injured by hit-and-run driver in Florida

Two children were killed and four others were injured when a hit-and-run driver plowed into a crowd of youngsters at a Florida bus stop, according to news reports.

Two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene in Wilton Manors on Monday afternoon after witnesses said the driver sped around a stopped bus, hit the children and fled the scene, WPLG-TV reported.

The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m., officials said.

“When he cut in front of me he went straight for the kids,” bus driver Selvin Arjun told WFOR-TV. “I don’t know if he couldn’t control the car because he was going fast, but he drove straight into those kids.”

According to reports, the incident involved a Broward county transit bus.

“How can you run someone over, even an animal, get out and look and then get back in the car and keep going?” one witness told WFOR.

The injured youngsters were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, where at least one was listed in critical condition.

Police have not released the identities or the ages of the victims killed, but first-responders told WFOR the injured victims were 1, 2, 6, and 9 years old.

Authorities set up a reunification center nearby for other children who were at the scene at the time of the tragedy and were unhurt.

Cops have closed off a section of Northwest Ninth Avenue for the investigation.

Homicide detectives are now at the scene.

Wilton Manors is a city in Broward County about three miles north of Fort Lauderdale.