Two boys, 15, shot outside NYC public housing complex

Two 15-year-old boys were shot in the leg during a dispute outside of an East Harlem public housing complex on Wednesday night, police said.

A third teen was injured by broken glass from the shooting on the grounds of NYCHA’s East River Houses on East 105th Street at about 8:50 p.m., sources and cops said.

All three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, police and sources said. The two gunshot victims were taken to Harlem Hospital.

All three victims sustained non life-threatening injuries. Matthew McDermott

Cops on the scene of the shooting. William Miller

A third victim was cut by broken glass. William Miller

Witnesses told police the shooter may have been a female, sources said.

The suspect fled after the shooting and no arrests were immediately made.

Investigators recovered nine shell casings from the scene, sources said.