Two boys, 15, shot outside NYC public housing complex

Two 15-year-old boys were shot in the leg during a dispute outside of an East Harlem public housing complex on Wednesday night, police said.

A third teen was injured by broken glass from the shooting on the grounds of NYCHA’s East River Houses on East 105th Street at about 8:50 p.m., sources and cops said.

All three victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, police and sources said. The two gunshot victims were taken to Harlem Hospital.

Matthew McDermott
NYC shooting
Cops on the scene of the shooting.
William Miller
NYC shooting
A third victim was cut by broken glass.
William Miller

Witnesses told police the shooter may have been a female, sources said.

The suspect fled after the shooting and no arrests were immediately made.

Investigators recovered nine shell casings from the scene, sources said.

