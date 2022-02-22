Two Black Hawk helicopters crash near Utah ski slopes

Two Black Hawk choppers crashed right next to a Utah ski slope Tuesday during a National Guard training exercise — and miraculously nobody was injured.

The crash occurred around 9:30 a.m. local time near Mineral Basin at the Snowbird Ski Resort in Little Cottonwood Canyon, just outside Salt Lake City, the National Guard said.

The two helicopters were damaged and dramatic footage from the scene shows the aircraft flipped on their sides as nearby skiers survey the damage.

Two Utah National Guard Black Hawk helicopters crashed crash during a training exercise in American Fork Canyon, Utah on Feb. 22, 2022. Major Tom Carney

The crash occurred in the Mineral Basin, near Snowbird, in American Fork Canyon.

The crews were practicing landing in snowy conditions, according to a spokesperson for the Utah National Guard. Chopper 5/KSL TV

The Utah National Guard said no crew members were injured. Chopper 5/KSL TV

A spokesperson for the guard said members practice landing in snowy conditions.

“As they landed the snow kicked up and the aircraft probably lost sight of the ground,” Lt. Jared Jones, according to KSL. “We do train on edge so that we’re ready for a combat environment anywhere in the world and the crew assumes some level of risk. Every time you fly a helicopter there’s a little bit of danger involved. I’m just happy everyone’s okay.”