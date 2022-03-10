Two arrested after Hawaii homeowner found dead in bathtub

Two suspects wanted in the murder of a Hawaii man found dead in a bathtub filled with concrete have been arrested in California, police said.

Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, were apprehended Wednesday by federal marshals and Los Angeles police in the slaying of a 73-year-old man who was in a relationship with Baron, Honolulu police said in a statement.

Baron was headed to Mexico on a Greyhound bus, but he was nabbed while in Anaheim, where cops found him hiding in a crawlspace beneath an enclosed bench in the rear of the vehicle, police said.

Hannon was picked up about an hour later in Inglewood. Both suspects were booked into a Los Angeles jail and charges were pending, police said.

Baron and Hannon had been sought on second-degree murder charges after the decomposing body of the Honolulu homeowner was found inside a bathtub filled with a “concrete-like substance,” cops said.

Juan Tejedor Baron and Scott Hannon were apprehended Wednesday by federal marshals. Honolulu Police Department

Baron told police he had been in an intimate relationship with the homeowner, identified by police as Gary L. Ruby, according to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Cops went to Ruby’s home Monday for a welfare check and Baron allowed investigators to search the residence. But Ruby, who had been reported missing by his brother, wasn’t found. A decomposing body believed to be his was then recovered from the bathtub Tuesday.

Police said coffee grounds were placed atop the concrete, likely an attempt to mask the strong smell of Ruby’s decomposing body, police told Hawaii News Now.

A medical examiner will formally identify the victim, KITV reported.

Police went to Ruby’s home after his brother said he hadn’t heard from him in a month. Baron said he lived with Ruby, but cops believe he was just a visitor. Baron has a residence in Texas, while Hannon had a last known address in Massachusetts, police told KITV.

Prior to being apprehended in California, police said Baron and Hannon were last seen Tuesday near the Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, the Los Angeles Times reported.