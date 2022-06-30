Two arrested after 7-year-old left in locked bedroom for hours surrounded by animal, human feces

Two people were arrested after a 7-year-old child was found in a locked bedroom for several hours in Villa Ricca.

According to Villa Rica Police, officers responded to a welfare call on Peachtree Street on Wednesday night just after 8 p.m.

Officers said a resident was walking through the neighborhood and saw a child yelling for help out of a window.

Once in the home, authorities found a 7-year-old boy locked in a bedroom alone.

The boy’s mother and her boyfriend arrived while officers were still at the home.

Kayla Horne, 31, and Jonathan Husley, 38, were taken in to custody.

According to police, Husley was living at the home with Horne. Officers said there were animal and possibly human feces on the floor.

While officers were trying to find the boy’s shoes, they found an area where marijuana was being grown.

The drug investigation has been turned over to the West Mesto Regional Drug Unit.

Horne and Husley both faces charges of cruelty to children.

The child was taken into DFCS custody.

