Two Army soldiers killed in Georgia mountain training incident

Two Georgia-based soldiers were killed in a weather-related incident while training on a mountain range north of Atlanta, the Army said Tuesday.

An Army spokesperson told Fox-affiliate WAGA-TV the two dead soldiers, stationed at Fort Benning, were participating in a training program at Yonah Mountain at the Maneuver Center of Excellence Tuesday. Their names have not been released.

Three other soldiers were injured and had to be rushed to the hospital, according to the Army.

Those soldiers were first treated by Army personnel before they were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions were not yet known as additional details around the incident have not been released.

Training exercises occur on Yonah Mountain with soldiers who travel there typically reporting out of Camp Merrill in northern Georgia.

WAGA-TV reported a severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service was brewing over the mountain Tuesday afternoon that could lead to hail and 60 mph winds.

Yonah is roughly 70 miles northeast of Atlanta. It is also 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning.

The two soldiers were stationed at Fort Benning at the time of their deaths. AP/Branden Camp

This is the second time in as many months soldiers in Georgia have been killed and injured. In late July, Sgt. 1 Class Michael Clark was killed when he was struck by lightning at Fort Gordon near Augusta while nine other soldiers suffered injuries.

