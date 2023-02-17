Twitter’s Spiraling Over DeuxMoi’s Report That Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny Were Making Out at a Club

Getty Images

Today in The Internet Spirals, Twitter is freaking out over a new blind item on DeuxMoi that Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were seen making out at a party. The blind in question? “This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night.”

I mean, could be a few people, but Deux Moi herself revealed the identity of the model, saying “so I’m revealing it was kendall jenner and Bad Bunny, I have witnesses on the scene who saw her in the club.” Naturally, this clip is making the rounds on TikTok and Twitter:

And while this is obviously an eye-witness story with no photo confirmation, Twitter is simply not okay. As in, everyone has a lot of opinions about Benito and Kendall getting together and…none of them are all that positive.

Welp. In related news, Kendall has been single since November, when she and Devin Booker broke up. A source told People at the time that they “Both have incredibly busy schedules right now with their careers and they’ve decided to make that a priority,” and “they have a lot of love and respect for each other and wish only the best.”

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny has been dating Gabriela Berlingeri since 2017 (but there’s speculation that they recently split!).

