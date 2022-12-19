Twitter users vote for Elon Musk to resign as CEO

Bye, bye Elon.

Elon Musk appeared destined to quit running Twitter Monday after around 10 million users voted for him to step down less than two months after he bought the social media platform for $44 billion.

The Tesla mogul had polled users late Sunday, asking if he should “step down as head of Twitter” and vowing to “abide by the results of this poll.”

Voting ended just before 6:20 a.m. ET — with 57.5% choosing for him to leave.

With nearly 17.4 million voting in the online poll, that meant nearly 10 million users wanted to see Twitter no longer be run by Musk, who is once again the world’s richest man.

Musk did not immediately comment on the poll’s results. But he’d earlier insisted that no one was lined up to replace him.

The poll ended with 57.5% voting for him to step down.

“No one wants the job who can actually keep Twitter alive. There is no successor,” he tweeted after warning users to “be careful what you wish, as you might get it.”

When podcaster Lex Fridman offered to take the job, Musk warned: “You must like pain a lot.”

He added: “You have to invest your life savings in Twitter and it has been in the fast lane to bankruptcy since May. Still want the job?”