Twitter Users Hate Agreeing With Dick Cheney About Donald Trump

Former Vice President Dick Cheney put many Twitter users in a weird spot on Thursday when he released a campaign ad for Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), his daughter, that condemned former President Donald Trump.

It’s a risky move, since Trump supporter Harriet Hageman is 22 percentage points ahead of Cheney a month before the primary, according to a poll from The Casper Star-Tribune.

In the ad, Dick Cheney calls Trump the greatest threat to the republic in its 246-year history for trying “to steal the last election using lies and violence to keep himself in power after the voters had rejected him.”

It gets more brutal:

″[Trump] is a coward. A real man wouldn’t lie to his supporters. He lost his election, and he lost big. I know it, he knows it and deep down I think most Republicans know it.”

You can see the complete ad below:

The ad inspired mixed reactions from Twitter users who felt weird agreeing with the former vice president, who has been accused of being a war criminal for his pro-torture actions during the war in Iraq.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

