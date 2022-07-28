Twitter Users Emasculate Josh Hawley’s Upcoming Book On ‘Manhood’

It remains to be seen whether the upcoming book on masculinity by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) will hit the bestseller charts when it’s published next May, but it should definitely do well when it comes to inspiring Twitter snark.

That prediction is based on the reaction by Twitter wits after the book, “Manhood: The Masculine Virtues Americans Need,” was officially announced on Thursday.

Hawley has previously complained about the supposed decline of “traditional masculine virtues” like “courage, independence and assertiveness.” He’s also argued that this alleged decline in masculinity has led to a rise in masturbation and video gaming.

Many people couldn’t help but laugh at the thought that the noted insurrectionist fist-pumper and Senate running man was some kind of alpha male ― even though he seems more like the classmate who tells the professor they forgot to assign homework.

Hawley soon found himself and his book to be the butt of all sorts of jokes.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related…