Twitter Users Brutally Mock Kari Lake’s Claim That She’s ‘Still In The Fight’

Kari Lake may have lost the race for governor of Arizona, but at least she has her dignity, right?

Oops, scratch that! It appears as if the TV journalist-turned-Republican politician is make the same sort of election fraud claims that didn’t work for former president Donald Trump in 2020.

Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs was named the winner of Arizona’s contest by Monday night, but Lake was still refusing to concede Thursday.

In a video message posted to social media — under the caption “Arizona, we are still in the fight” — Lake said she is gathering her lawyers and collecting evidence of people having difficulty voting on Election Day, according to The Associated Press.

“Rest assured I have assembled the best and brightest legal team, and we are exploring every avenue to correct the many wrongs that have been done this past week,” Lake said in the video — which, of course, she filmed with a soft-focus lens. “I’m doing everything in my power to right these wrongs.”

Lake is claiming that long lines at some polling places, along with ballot printer problems at about a third of the vote centers in Maricopa County, disenfranchised those who couldn’t wait at the polls.

“What happened to Arizonans on Election Day is unforgivable,” she said.

However, Maricopa County election officials insist that all ballots were counted and that voters who wanted to avoid lines had the option of going to any polling place in the county.

In her video, Lake also stated that Hobbs, who is currently Arizona’s secretary of state, should have recused herself from any role in the election. The AP notes that while the secretary of state creates election procedures and certifies equipment, the office isn’t responsible for counting ballots, a task that is done by the state’s 15 counties.

You can see Lake ignore hard facts with a soft-focus lens in the video below.

Twitter users weren’t impressed by Lake’s election fraud accusations, especially since Arizona Republicans did have some good news in this month’s midterms, flipping a pair of House seats.

Considering that Lake had preemptively threatened election denial in the past — claiming during her primary that “If we don’t win, there’s some cheating going on” — many Twitter users were happy to brutally mock her.

“Does Rudy still have an Arizona law license?” quipped one tweet, referring to former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results.

