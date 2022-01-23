Twitter takes its shots with Aaron Rodgers jabs after Packers’ upset loss

After the 49ers sent the Packers packing with a shocking 13-10 upset that was more about Green Bay’s abysmal special teams than anything Aaron Rodgers did or didn’t do, social media was all over the Packers’ future Hall of Fame quarterback nonetheless.

It probably had something to do with Rodgers’ interesting year, in which he initially questioned his own commitment to his team and then performed at an MVP level for the most part, but it really had to do with the COVID conspiracy theories Rodgers frequently espoused on the Pat McAfee Show, and in a recent interview with ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenberg.

“I don’t want to apologize for being myself,” Rodgers told Van Valkenberg. “I just want to be myself.”

All well and good, but after that playoff loss, Twitter was all about the Rodgers jokes — as they say, freedom of speech does not immunize one from consequence.

