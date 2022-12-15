Twitter Suspends Accounts Of Several Journalists Who Cover Elon Musk – The Hamden Journal

UPDATED with CNN and New York Times response: Twitter on Thursday abruptly suspended the accounts of several journalists including from the Washington Post, CNN and the New York Times as well as media pundit Keith Olbermann. All have covered Elon Musk in the past.

The news began percolating this evening as the Twitter accounts of the journalists got the “Account Suspended” treatment on their feeds.

Among those whose access to the social media site has been blocked are the Washington Post‘s Drew Harwell, the New York Times‘ Ryan Mac, CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, The Intercept’s Micha Lee, Mashable’s Matt Binder and independent journalists Tony Webster and Aaron Rupar. Olbermann’s account was also suspended, with his last tweet captured by other Twitter users showing him working to support Rupar and other reporters.

The Twitter account of rival social media platform Mastodon was also suspended tonight.

According to the Washington Post, where Harwell is a technology reporter, the accounts began going offline around 7:30 p.m. ET. The Post said most of the journalists impacted had recently covered Musk’s dispute with a Twitter user who tracked Musk’s private jet travel.

@ElonJet, run by Florida college student Jack Sweeney, used publicly available flight tracking to inform followers of the location of Musk’s Gulfstream jet. Sweeney said @ElonJet was suspended by Twitter on Wednesday and his own account followed today.

The above info was reported among others by the now-suspended O’Sullivan, a CNN correspondent covering the intersection of politics and technology.

“The impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising,” a CNN spokesperson said tonight. “Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses Twitter. We have asked Twitter for an explanation, and we will reevaluate our relationship based on that response.”

Added the New York Times‘ external communications director Charlie Stadtlander: “Tonight’s suspension of the Twitter accounts of a number of prominent journalists, including The New York Times’s Ryan Mac, is questionable and unfortunate. Neither The Times nor Ryan have received any explanation about why this occurred. We hope that all of the journalists’ accounts are reinstated and that Twitter provides a satisfying explanation for this action.”

Sally Buzbee, the executive editor of The Washington Post, said, “The suspension of Drew Harwell’s Twitter account directly undermines Elon Musk’s claim that he intends to run Twitter as a platform dedicated to free speech. Harwell was banished from Twitter without warning, process or explanation, following the publication of his accurate reporting about Musk. Our journalist should be reinstated immediately.”

Rupar confirmed the suspension tonight on his Substack page, which included a screenshot from Twitter saying his account had been permanently suspended. “I have no idea what rules I purportedly broke,” he wrote. “I haven’t heard anything from Twitter at all.”

In a response to a tweet critical of the suspensions, Musk wrote, “Criticizing me all day long is totally fine, but doxxing my real-time location and endangering my family is not.”

The trending topic “Thursday Night Massacre” emerged as the suspensions came to light. Musk has not commented on the move on his own Twitter account.

At a D.C. event of FCC commissioners and telecom professionals, Commissioner Brendan Carr, who has been outspoken about free speech on platforms, said that he was not familiar with the circumstances of the suspensions, but told The Hamden Journal, “One person should not get to decide who participates in the digital town square.”

Carr was critical of Twitter’s past decisions to sanction Donald Trump and other voices on the right, but he tweeted just on Wednesday, “There is no single person that should have carte blanche to determine the ideas that can be discussed in the digital town square. That is why Congress should pass pro-speech reforms that prohibit discrimination by Big Tech based on political, religious, or scientific viewpoints.”

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.