Twitter Sues Elon Musk For Reneging On Acquisition – The Hamden Journal

Twitter has made good on its threat to sue Elon Musk for walking away from a $44 billion deal the two sides inked in April.

“Musk refuses to honor his obligations to Twitter and its stockholders because the deal he signed no longer serves his personal interests,” the company said in a lawsuit filed today in Delaware Chancery Court. “Musk apparently believes that he — unlike every other party subject to Delaware contract law — is free to change his mind, trash the company, disrupt its operations, destroy stockholder value, and walk away.”

“This repudiation follows a long list of material contractual breaches by

Musk that have cast a pall over Twitter and its business. Twitter brings this action

to enjoin Musk from further breaches, to compel Musk to fulfill his legal

obligations, and to compel consummation of the merger upon satisfaction of the few outstanding conditions,” it said.

Read the suit here.

Musk agreed to buy Twitter on April 25 for $54.20 a share but shortly after began to waffle, proclaiming the deal “on hold” in mid-April. Twitter stock fell steadily amid his waffling and a broad market downturn.

