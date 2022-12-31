Twitter Sued for Nonpayment of Rent on San Francisco Office

(Bloomberg) — Twitter Inc. was sued for failing to pay $136,250 in rent for its office space in San Francisco.

The landlord, Columbia Reit – 650 California LLC, says it notified Twitter on Dec. 16 that it would be in default on its lease for the 30th floor of the Hartford Building in five days unless the rent was paid. The tenant failed to comply, Columbia Reit said in the complaint, filed Thursday in state court in San Francisco.

Twitter hasn’t paid rent on its headquarters, or any of its other global offices, in weeks, the New York Times reported on Dec. 13. The company was also sued earlier this month for refusing to pay for two charter flights.

Twitter, which doesn’t have a media department, didn’t respond to a request for comment.

The case is Columbia Reit – 650 California LLC v. Twitter Inc., CGC-22-603719, Superior Court, State of California (San Francisco).

