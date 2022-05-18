Twitter Strikes Back, Says It Will Enforce Agreement With Elon Musk

Text size





Elon Musk says the $44 billion deal to buy Twitter is on hold. Twitter disagrees.

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images





Twitter



will hold Elon Musk to his offer to buy the company at the $44 billion price agreed last month, it said in two statements on Tuesday.

The company “is committed to completing the transaction on the agreed price and terms as promptly as practicable,” it said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.