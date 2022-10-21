Twitter Stock Tumbles On Report Musk Takeover Subject To US Review

by

Twitter  (TWTR)  shares slumped lower Thursday as the impact of Snap’s SNAP ad-spend warning rippled through social media stocks and Bloomberg reported that Elon Musk’s planned takeover of the group could be subject to a national security review.

Musk, who agreed to pay $44 billion, or $54.20 per share, for the microblogging platform last spring, has made a number of statements recently that appear to suggest a pro-Russia stance amid that country’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Bloomberg also reported that government officials have grown concerned with Musk’s actions in the region following his threat to cut off access to the Starlink satellite service in Ukraine, which he put down to funding costs born by its operator SpaceX. 