Twitter stock to be suspended on NYSE before Friday’s open

The trading of Twitter Inc.

TWTR,

+1.12%

shares will be suspended before the opening bell Friday, according to information on the New York Stock Exchange’s website. Friday is the deadline imposed by a Delaware judge for Elon Musk and Twitter to close their $44 billion deal. While Musk sought to back out of the arrangement over the summer, he has once again come around to the purchase. Musk visited Twitter’s offices Wednesday and posted to the service Thursday detailing the reasons why he bought it. Additionally, The Wall Street Journal reported late Wednesday that banks have begun sending cash related to their financing commitments for the deal. Twitter shares are up 1.1% in midday trading Thursday and recently changed hands at $53.94. Musk agreed to purchase the company for $54.20 a share.