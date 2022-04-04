Twitter Stock Soars As Tesla CEO Elon Musk Reveals 9.2% Stake

Twitter  (TWTR) – Get Twitter, Inc. Report shares soared higher Monday after billionaire Tesla  (TSLA) – Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk unveiled a passive stake in the group following his criticism of the micro-blogging website’s content rules.

Papers filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed Musk now owns a 9.2% stake in Twitter, dated as of March 14. Wedbush analysts Dan Ives said the stake could be the precursor to a full-blown takeover bid for the San Francisco-based group, which has a market value of around $32 billion.

