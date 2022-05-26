Twitter Stock Jumps. Tesla CEO Elon Musk Is Fine-Tuning His Potential Purchase.

Text size





Tesla CEO Elon Musk filed an amended regulatory form for his potential buy of Twitter.

Elon Musk said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that he no longer plans to fund part of his

Twitter



acquisition with a margin loan. Shares of the social-media company jumped in premarket trading Thursday following the disclosure.

In an amended form Musk filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday, the

Tesla



(ticker: TSLA) CEO said he let the remainder of his margin loans commitments expire. Instead, he plans to commit the additional $6.25 billion via equity financing. That means $33.5 billion of the deal will come from equity financing. The remaining $13 billion will come from a leveraged buyout. He disclosed the change in a 13D form, which is used by activist investors to show they plan to engage with a company’s management for change, potentially including the sale of parts or all of a company.