Twitter Stock Is Downgraded. Analyst Needs Just One Sentence to Explain Why.

Twitter stock is downgraded given uncertainty over the company’s pending acquisition by Elon Musk.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images





Twitter



stock received another downgrade on Friday, fueled by the uncertainty surrounding the company’s pending acquisition by

Tesla



CEO Elon Musk.

Susquehanna Capital lowered its rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy, with analyst Shyam Patil explaining his reasoning in just one sentence.

“We are downgrading

TWTR



to Neutral given the pending takeover, associated uncertainty and disruption, recent financial results, and limited visibility into business trends,” Patil wrote.