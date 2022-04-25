Twitter Shares Advance on Possible Deal With Elon Musk

Twitter Inc. shares edged higher in premarket trading Monday, buoyed by expectations that the company could complete a deal to sell itself to

Elon Musk

as soon as this week.

Shares of the social-media company advanced about 0.5% to $49.15 in early premarket trading, pointing to possible gains when the market opens Monday. Twitter’s stock has swung wildly this month as investors have followed the twists and turns of Mr. Musk’s bid to buy the San Francisco-based company.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the two sides met Sunday to discuss the proposal from Mr. Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc. TSLA -0.37% and one of Twitter’s most popular and vocal users. The parties were making progress, the Journal reported, a dramatic turnaround from earlier this month, when Twitter was expected to rebuff Mr. Musk’s offer. That changed after Mr. Musk said he had lined up $46.5 billion to fund his bid for the company. Mr. Musk has said that his $54.20-a-share offer is his “best and final.” The conversations on Sunday were expected to focus on issues including what Mr. Musk would pay if an agreed deal were to fall apart before being consummated, the Journal reported. Twitter’s shares closed Friday at $48.93, roughly 10% below Mr. Musk’s proposed price, a sign that some shareholders remain skeptical a deal will happen. The last time Twitter’s shares traded above $54.20 was November 2021. Since Mr. Musk disclosed a roughly 9% stake in the company in early April, Twitter shares have climbed 24%. That has pushed Twitter higher on a year-to-date basis, outpacing other technology companies and the broader market. The S&P 500 is down 10% for the year. Twitter is expected to report first-quarter earnings Thursday. Analysts expect the company to report a boost in revenue, but a decline in net income compared with the year before, FactSet data show. Mr. Musk has indicated he wants to make substantial changes to Twitter, saying the company should shift toward a business model that relies more on subscriptions. He has also said Twitter should soften its stance on content moderation. Mr. Musk’s bid for the platform has been popular among individual investors, who have poured a net $747 million into the stock in April, according to Vanda Research data through Friday. That is nearly 10 times the average monthly purchase by the group in 2021. As CEO of Tesla, Mr. Musk has built a loyal following of retail investors. Shares of the electric-car maker edged down 2.1% in premarket trading Monday. Write to Caitlin McCabe at [email protected]

