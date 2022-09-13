Twitter Shareholders Approve $44 Billion Musk Acquisition

Twitter shareholders gave the go head on Sept. 13 for Tesla CEO Elon Musk to acquire the social media platform and take it private, but the deal could still fall apart in a legal battle this fall.

Shareholders voted for the $44 billlion bid by Musk, who is attempting to back out of the deal.

Twitter has sued Musk for breaking the agreement, leading to a five-day trial in Delaware Chancery Court that is slated to start on Oct. 17 unless the two parties reach an agreement before then. 

Musk has cast doubt on the number of fake accounts on Twitter, claiming the company was not as transparent in the number it reported.