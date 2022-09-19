Twitter scolds royals for not letting Harry salute, wear uniform

It’s a royal shame!

As the world bids its final farewell to the late Queen Elizabeth II with a grand funeral fit for, well, a queen, social media whistle blowers are blasting her majesty’s family for refusing to allow Prince Harry to salute his beloved grandmother during her last promenade.

“What’s most upsetting is that because Prince Harry was not allowed to wear his uniform, he wasn’t allowed to salute his commander-in-chief, granny, one last time. Sending you love, Harry,” tweeted a ticked-off cyber critic.

“Poor Prince Harry,” penned another Twitter complainer.” “My heart breaks for that kid, not allowed his uniform or to salute… can’t they just bloody let it go….hate seeing him being treated like a second-class citizen after all his been through with losing his mother.”

Harry was left out of the royal family’s salute to the Queen due to his decision to step away from his royal duties in 2020. REUTERS

Harry, 38, dressed in a black suit, kept his hands tightly at his sides while father King Charles III, Princess Ann, brother Prince William, 40, the Prince of Wales, and other royals respectfully raised their right hands to the brim of their military hats, honoring Her Grace during the state funeral Monday.

Formerly the Duke of Sussex, Harry, who served two tours in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and pilot with the British Army Air Corps, also did not wear his military uniform as did his decorated kin.

And digital detractors were outraged by the disrespect.

Harry was unable to sport his military uniform at his grandmother’s funeral, despite his service in Afghanistan. Getty Images

“One thing I don’t agree with is that Prince Harry wasn’t allowed to wear his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Given he was the only royal to serve two tours of Afghanistan, I thought he should be bestowed this right,” said an advocate of the estranged dignitary.

“The fact that Prince Harry is not allowed to wear his uniform is a disgrace, are you seriously putting him at the same level as pedo Andrew?” another keyboard commentator cried.

However, at King Charles III’s request, Harry did don military garb for the Queen’s vigil at Westminster Hall Saturday.

Harry and Meghan have been excluded from a number of royal privileges since the Queen’s death on Sept. 8. Getty Images

The rift between the alienated prince and his majestic ménage spurred in 2020, when he renounced his royal duties to relocate to California with wife Meghan Markle, 41, and their children.

In addition to being barred from the family’s last salute to the Queen, Harry and Megan were also relegated to the second row at her funeral at Westminster Abbey Monday.

Unlike Prince William and Kate Middleton, 40, who sat and center alongside their children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, the estranged royals were forced into corner seating.

Twitter users are bashing the royal family for treating Harry like a “second class citizen” in the wake of the Queen’s death. AP

They were positioned behind disgraced Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal and military titles owing to his association with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Harry and Meghan were also uninvited to a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals Sunday.

Some online observers think it’s only fitting that Harry is ostracized by his regal bloodline, owing to his and Meghan’s unabashed bashing of the monarchy.

“Harry chose to step away from his duties & entire family yet still profits from them just like his wife. They have dragged their families name through the mud! He lost the right to wear the uniform,” argued a Twitter user.

So far, neither Harry nor Meghan have openly commented on their treatment during the Queen’s services.