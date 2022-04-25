Twitter Sale to Musk Is Another Sign the Stock Market Is in Trouble

Twitter Sale to Musk Is Another Sign the Stock Market Is in Trouble

by

Twitter accepted an offer from Elon Musk to go private.


David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Text size

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.