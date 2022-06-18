Twitter roasts Joe Biden with memes for falling off of bike

Critics pounced after President Biden took a spill off his bicycle Saturday, posting countless memes spoofing the presidential pratfall.
“Let the bike memes begin,” tweeted Catturd, a popular conservative memester, within minutes of Biden’s embarrassing, but not serious morning tumble during a ride near his Rehoboth Beach, Del. vacation — and hundreds of followers quickly responded.
One user slapped the logo for LifeAlert, the emergency alert system for seniors, and its famous catchphrase — “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up!” — on a photo of Biden down on the pavement.
Another made a spliced-together video suggesting that a golf ball to Biden’s helmeted head — sent his way by former President Trump — had made him topple, reminiscent of a similar 2017 meme that cast Hillary Clinton as Trump’s target.
Many played off the popular meme of a bicyclist who pushes a stick into his own wheel’s spokes, causing an inevitable fall.
“Putin’s gravity hike!” went one caption to the image.
“Dang it Putin” read another — both tweaking Biden’s penchant for blaming the Russian leader for the nation’s economic woes.