Twitter Roasts Elon Musk For Posting His Location At The World Cup

Twitter users are dragging Elon Musk for publicly revealing his location while attending the FIFA World Cup 2022 final match between Argentina and France on Sunday at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

The Twitter CEO was spotted just days after he temporarily suspended the accounts of multiple journalists from major outlets, including CNN, The Washington Post and The New York Times.

According to Musk, the journalists were “doxxing” him and breached one of the company’s new rules about revealing people’s locations

He claimed the journalists revealed his real-time location in reporting about Twitter’s suspension of the @ElonJet Twitter account, which shared publicly available data about the location of this private jet.

Elon began lifting the suspensions of some journalists on Twitter after running a poll asking if he should “Unsuspend accounts who doxxed my exact location in real-time.”

While attending the game with Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former U.S. presidential adviser Jared Kushner on Sunday morning, Elon tweeted, “At World Cup right now.” From the stands, the Twitter owner shared a video clip of the moment before kickoff, giving his followers a view of the grand pyrotechnic show.

Jared Kushner (left) and Elon Musk (center) look on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday in Qatar.

Jared Kushner (left) and Elon Musk (center) look on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on Sunday in Qatar.

It didn’t take long for multiple Twitter users to mock Musk’s post, ridiculing him for “self-doxxing.”

“Suspend yourself for doxxing your live location, this post is a security threat to you,” one user commented.

Another wrote, “Suspend your account for doxxing, no special treatment.”

“Aren’t you afraid of assassins,” one user quipped.

Some other users stepped in to defend the entrepreneur’s decision to share his location.

“To those pointing out how Elon doxxed himself… You can’t doxx yourself. Sharing your own location is a free choice. Sharing someone else’s is doxxing,” a person commented.

Story continues

On Tuesday, Musk found himself under fire on Twitter yet again after Tesla announced a “holiday update” for its electric cars, which includes integration with the Steam marketplace.

The update enables Tesla drivers to now play Steam games in the comfort of their cars, which caused alarm across Twitter over the horrific idea of allowing drivers to play video games while operating a vehicle.

Related…