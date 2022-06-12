Twitter reacts to Valentina Shevchenko surviving scare from Taila Santos to defend gold at UFC 275

Reuters

Brazil police skeptical of ‘apparently human’ remains found in hunt for reporter -sources

Brazilian investigators are skeptical that remains found in a river could be from a British journalist who went missing in the Amazon rainforest on Sunday, two police officers involved in the case told Reuters. On Friday, federal police had announced finding “organic material” that was “apparently human,” raising expectations of a breakthrough in the search for reporter Dom Phillips and his travel companion, indigenous expert Bruno Pereira. However, a federal police officer and a state detective, both of whom requested anonymity to discuss the case, said the material’s location and condition raised doubts about whether it could be connected to the missing men.