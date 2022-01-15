Twitter reacts to the Texans interviewing former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores

The Houston Texans have interviewed former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores for their coaching vacancy.

Flores compiled a 24-25 record with the Dolphins in his three seasons with the AFC East club. Although the Dolphins did not qualify for the postseason in any of his campaigns with Miami, Flores left the Dolphins with two consecutive winning seasons and a 19-14 record in the past two years.

Whoever comes in behind Flores will need to build upon the success he laid, not put the franchise in reverse.

The Texans have taken note of Flores’ success in Miami and brought him in for an interview. A former New England Patriots assistant coach, Flores has plenty of connection to Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the news the Texans interviewed Flores.

