Twitter reacts to the Bears signing LB Nicholas Morrow

There’s still a ways to go in free agency, but the Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles are making a statement about the defense when it comes to their first couple signings. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Bears have agreed to a deal with former Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow.

Morrow was signed by the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He spent his first five seasons with them, earning more and more playing time as his career progressed.

Morrow had a career year in 2020, starting 11 games for the Raiders and posting 78 total tackles with three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. He missed the entire 2021 season after suffering a foot injury in the preseason.

This was the second defensive free agent Poles has brought in since the legal negotiating window opened on Monday, joining defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

The Morrow signing finally gave Bears fans something to react to after waiting all day for a new acquisition to be made.

