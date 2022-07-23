Twitter reacts to Texas landing four-star OL Payton Kirkland

Texas continues to stack talent to its 2023 offensive line class. The Longhorns have landed a bit of a surprise commitment from four-star tackle Payton Kirkland.

Steve Sarkisian and Kyle Flood were able to make a strong push in recent weeks to gain Kirkland’s pledge over the likes of Alabama, Florida, Miami, Michigan State and Oklahoma.

Kirkland fits the archetype Texas looks for in an offensive line prospect. He stands 6-foot-6, 345-pounds with solid footwork and athleticism at his size. Coach Flood has seen plenty of success with players built similar in stature.

247Sports composite ranks the Orlando product as the No. 25 offensive lineman in the nation and inside the overall top 300 in the 2023 cycle.

Texas sits comfortably inside the top five of the 2023 recruiting rankings with an excellent foundation of five offensive lineman now in the fold.

Kirkland’s announcement created quite the stir on social media. Here are some of Twitter’s best reactions as the Horns added another key piece to its 2023 class.

