Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers

The Patriots have added free agent safety Jabrill Peppers. Peppers, who is recovering from a torn ACL, has agreed to a one-year deal, according to ESPN. The 26-year-old Peppers suffered the ACL tear in October and could be back in time to play for the Patriots in Week One. Originally a first-round pick of the [more]