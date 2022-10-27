Twitter Reacts to Mark Zuckerberg's $100 Billion Net Worth Loss

Online advertising sluggishness, competition from TikTok, and increasing skepticism about the Metaverse led to a disappointing third-quarter earnings report Oct. 26 for Meta (META) .

Shares closed Oct. 27 at $97.94, the lowest closing price for the stock since 2016. It was down 24.6% for the day. For the year, Meta shares are down an astonishing 61%.  

This is on the heels of a constant stream of losses in net worth for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg since a high of $142 billion in September 2021. That value shrunk to $37.7 billion according to new Oct. 27 data from Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That’s a loss in net worth for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg of more than $100 billion in 13 months.