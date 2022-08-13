Twitter reacts to Marcus Mariota’s first preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons

For an Oregon Ducks fan, there are few things more enjoyable than watching Marcus Mariota getting a chance to play football and prove what he’s capable of.

After his legendary career in Eugene that resulted in a Heisman Trophy, the NFL career has been somewhat frustrating for Mariota. An injury-riddled stint with the Tennessee Titans saw a few high moments, such as his performance in the playoffs, but there were many low moments as well. In the end, Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill, and left to be the back-up to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Until this year. Now, Mariota has a chance to be the starting QB of the Atlanta Falcons and prove what he can do. He got his first taste once again on Friday night in the team’s first preseason game of the season, and though he didn’t play much, it was enough to get Oregon fans going.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from the game:

The Highlight

The Atlanta Diet

Alternate Angle

Reasonable Expectations

Another Highlight

Heart and Dedications

https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1558217751365402625

Got that Dog In Him

Something to consider…

For those who indulge…

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire