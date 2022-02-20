Twitter reacts to Juwan Howard hitting UW assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after the game

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard speaks to the media regarding a fight that broke out on the court after Sunday’s loss to Wisconsin.

It was just your garden variety handshake line after the end of a college basketball game.

And then Michigan coach Juwan Howard snapped…and then he slapped.

With Wisconsin’s 77-63 victory already decided Sunday, Howard was upset with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard’s decision to call a timeout with 15 seconds left.

After the game, Howard and Gard exchanged words. Words quickly developed into an altercation and Howard eventually made contact with Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft’s head, using an open hand.

This isn’t the first time Howard has had an incident with an opposite Big Ten coaching staff.

National media were quick to be critical of Howard, who appeared to escalate the confrontation.

And of course, there were the layup Michigan timeout tweets.

