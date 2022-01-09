Life is about choices and the career of J.J. Arcega-Whiteside will always be defined by names like DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, and Terry McLaurin.

That’s just the shortlist of wide receivers drafted after Howie Roseman selected the former Stanford star in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Arcega-Whiteside has just 1 career touchdown reception and his attempt at a second just about sums up his tenure with Philadelphia. With a chance to bring the Eagles to within six of the Cowboys on a free play, Arcega-Whiteside had a pass go right through his hands.

Social media reacted to everything and Arcega-Whiteside’s drop was no different.

Eagles legend is fed up

Jeff Skversky 6ABC

Derrick Gunn

Fans blame the GM

Howie Roseman was having a really good week.

Memories of Agholor

Wrong draft

This fan got his draft picks mixed up between Arcega-Whiteside/Reagor and Justin Jefferson/DK Metcalf, but you understand his frustration.

Josh Norris

Add Hunter Renfro to the receivers passed on by Roseman.

Fans distraut

The more you watch, the easier it should have been.

