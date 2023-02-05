Twitter reacts to Derrick Lewis extending skid with loss to Serghei Spivac at UFC Fight Night 218

Serghei Spivac achieved the most notable victory of his career on Saturday when he topped Derick Lewis in the UFC Fight Night 218 main event.
Spivac (16-3 MMA, 7-3 UFC) managed to overcome the most decorated knockout artist in octagon history with a first-round submission win over Lewis (26-11 MMA, 17-9 UFC) in the heavyweight headliner, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Spivac’s victory over Lewis at UFC Fight Night 218.
* * * *
MMA Junkie
Nick Kalikas
UFC
UFC
Teddy Atlas
UFC
Bloody Elbow
Bloody Elbow
Aaron Bronsteter
Terrance McKinney
Teddy Atlas
Fight Ghost
Alan Jouban
UFC
MMA Junkie
Michael Carroll
UFC
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC
Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie