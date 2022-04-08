Twitter reacts to Bears signing CB Tavon Young, TE Ryan Griffin

In case you were sleeping last night, you missed the Chicago Bears adding a couple of players to the roster.

The Bears are signing cornerback Tavon Young and tight end Ryan Griffin each to one-year deals, per Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov. While they’re not exactly big splashes in free agency, they’re two solid additions who are gearing up to be contributors in 2022.

Young fills a big hole at the nickelback position, which was a huge area of weakness last year. While Young has the potential to be a huge asset in the slot, there are some injury concerns.

Griffin figures to serve the role of Cole Kmet’s back-up, although he projects to be a “U” tight end while Kmet serves as the “Y” tight end. Griffin is an experienced tight end who is another weapon for quarterback Justin Fields.

For the most part, Bears fans were happy with these additions. There was a ton of excitement for the Young signing, as he’s someone who’s an absolute baller. But ultimately, both Young and Griffin present as low-risk, high-reward signings for Chicago.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the signings of Young and Griffin:

