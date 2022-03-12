Twitter reacts to Bears releasing running back Tarik Cohen

The Chicago Bears are releasing running back Tarik Cohen with an injury designation, according to Adam Schefter, which makes him the second major move in as many days for new Bears general manager Ryan Poles.

Poles continues to make the hard but necessary moves as he continues to rebuild this roster for the future. Cohen’s release will free up $2.25 million in salary cap space while also costing $3.5 million in dead money, if designated a pre-June 1 cut.

It’s a move that Bears fans expected and knew needed to happen as Poles is rebuilding this roster his own way. While Cohen was one of the most electrifying players on the field, he was also derailed by his ACL injury back in 2020. He signed a three-year extension worth $17.25 million just before his knee injury, and he hasn’t played since.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting to Cohen’s release:

