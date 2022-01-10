Twitter reacts to Bears firing Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace

The Chicago Bears have fired both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace, the team announced, which marks the beginning of a new era in Chicago.

Nagy finished his Bears career with a 34-33 record, including both of Chicago’s playoff losses. During Pace’s seven-year tenure, the Bears went 48-67 and failed to win a playoff game in two appearances.

While Nagy’s firing was expected, Pace’s future was more up-in-the-air over the last couple of weeks. Ultimately, Nagy and Pace were each responsible for the downfall of this team. Same with Chairman George McCaskey and President/CEO Ted Phillips.

As you can imagine, Bears fans are celebrating what feels like Christmas in January as both Nagy and Pace have been let go, which could be an indication that McCaskey is taking things seriously.

1

1

1

1