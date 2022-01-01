Twitter reacts to Alabama dominating Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl

Top-ranked Alabama took on No. 4 Cincinnati in the 2021 Cotton Bowl, which served as a College Football Playoff semifinal game this season. The Crimson Tide dominated the Bearcats, with a final score of 27-6.

Alabama’s defense held Jerome Ford and the Cincinnati offense to only two field goals, never allowing a touchdown.

The game had implications beyond the College Football Playoff, as Cincinnati looked to prove they belonged in the playoff. The Bearcats were the first Group of 5 team to be one of the top-four teams at the end of the season.

Fans, former players and analysts took to Twitter to share their opinions on Alabama’s dominating performance over the Bearcats.

