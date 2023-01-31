Twitter questions Sean Payton-Broncos marriage before it even begins

Twitter questions Payton-Broncos marriage before it even begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Most marriages begin with happiness – a ceremony surrounded by friends and family, a relaxing honeymoon and maybe even a grace period for any potential disagreements.

If social media is any indication, the Denver Broncos and new head coach Sean Payton aren’t off to the smoothest start.

The Broncos reportedly finalized a trade to acquire Payton from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday.

But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Super Bowl-winning head coach wasn’t their first choice. Rapoport reported that Denver spent Tuesday trying to hire DeMeco Ryans, who was later announced as the Houston Texans’ coach, before pivoting back to Payton.

Rapoport later reported that Payton was Denver’s third choice, behind Ryans and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Several other insiders, including ESPN’s Adam Schefter, refuted Rapoport’s report that the Broncos pursued Ryans on Tuesday.

But Twitter took Rapoport’s report and ran with it.

Several others were quick to get off jokes about the pairing of Payton and Russell Wilson, who struggled mightily in his first season with the Broncos.

Only time will tell if the Broncos succeed under Payton, but they certainly didn’t win the popular vote on social media with how things went down.