Twitter Fuels Season 2 Renewal Speculation – The Hamden Journal

Following months of renewal chatter about A League of Their Own, Prime Video is fueling the flames of suspicion further with a Twitter post.

“Spring Training is officially underway,” read the tweet posted Saturday morning on streamer’s official feed, prompting a number of responses from fans asking whether this means a Season 2 is finally happening.

While sources tell The Hamden Journal that the social media post was done to mark the start of MLB’s 2023 Spring Training, one could understand why fans are interpreting its message differently.

It’s been more than six months since Season 1 of A League Of Their Own premiered on Prime Video with no official word on the show’s fate. There have been positive signs that that show, which has developed a devoted following, would get a second season.

The hourlong series, created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, is an adaptation of Penny Marshall’s 1992 film of the same name. It follows the formation of the WWII-era women’s professional baseball team weaving in the experiences of both diverse and queer women at the center—earning the show a cult following.

Jacobson also stars alongside Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Collindrez, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant, Melanie Field, Nick Offerman, Rosie O’Donnell, Patrick J. Adams, Patrice Covington, Sadiah Ekulona, Lea Robinson, Andia Winslow, Rae Gray, and Lil Frex.

Season 1 of A League of Their Own earned three nominations including “Outstanding New TV Series” from the GLAAD Media Awards, “Outstanding Costume Design” from the NAACP Image Awards, and “Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series” for Gbemisola Ikumelo from the Independent Spirit Awards. Winners for these categories have yet to be announced.

The series is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. The series is co-created and executive produced by Graham and Jacobson. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and also serves as executive producer.